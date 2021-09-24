Avenfield reference: NAB requests IHC to conduct daily hearing on Maryam appeals

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to conduct day to day hearing in appeals of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield reference.In an application filed to the court, the NAB stated that the accused were repeatedly using delaying tactics deliberately.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the appeals in graft reference. PML-N leader Atta Tarar Advocate informed the bench that Maryam Nawaz had hired Irfan Qadir as her new counsel. He prayed the court to grant one month time to the new lawyer for preparing a petition on behalf of Maryam Nawaz.

Justice Aamer Farooq expressed concern on the request and said it was giving the impression that you were using delaying tactics. He said Irfan Qadir should have appeared himself to get time. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till October 6, and instructed the appellants to present their new counsel on next date.