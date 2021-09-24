 
Friday September 24, 2021
NZ cricket series cancellation: Pakistan to approach Interpol to unearth conspiracy, says Sh Rashid

September 24, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday said Pakistan would approach Interpol to unearth the conspiracy behind New Zealand cricket series cancellation."

There is a conspiracy against Pakistan and we will fight this matter with full resources," he said while talking to a private television channel. Anti-Pakistan forces do not want to see progress in the region, he said. "We are determined to expose allsuch designs being hatched against Pakistan," he stated. Replying to a question about the British Cricket Board’s decision cancelling tour to Pakistan, he said: “We would not make any complaint against the United Kingdom.”

