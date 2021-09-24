Women have to claim inheritance right in life: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, while announcing a landmark judgment on women’s inheritance, remarked that women had to claim the right of inheritance in their own life and if she did not do so, her children could not claim it.A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar announced the verdict in the case. During the proceedings, Justice Bandial remarked that the law of inheritance protected the rights of women. It remained to be seen whether they relinquished their rights or not, he added.

The court rejected the claim of the children of Peshawar resident women in maternal grandfather’s property. It is to mention here that Isa Khan had transferred his property to his son Abdul Rehman in 1935 and he did not give a share in the property to his two daughters. The two sisters had never challenged inheritance in their lives while their children had filed a claim in maternal grandfather’s property in 2004. The civil court had ruled in favour of the children, but the high court had quashed it, while the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).