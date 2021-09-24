Decision to increase property tax to be withdrawn: minister

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to reverse its decision to increase property tax, said Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal in a meeting with President Lahore Chamber Mian Tariq Misbah at Lahore Chamber here on Thursday. The minister, who visited LCCI, apprised the LCCI president about all the business friendly initiatives the government is going to take in next few months.

He said the present government has taken a lot of measures to save the businesses from the disastrous impact of Covid-19. He said increase in property tax would be withdrawn in the upcoming cabinet meeting. The minister appreciated the LCCI president Mian Tariq Misbah for pleading business community’s property tax issue in a wiser manner. President Lahore Chamber Mian Tariq Misbah thanked Mian Aslam Iqbal for resolving the property tax issue of the business community and for his continuous support for the cause of the business community. Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal assured the LCCI president of the cooperation of the government with the business community. “We are well aware of the importance of the private sector to keep the wheel of the economy running”, he added and said that the present govt is all open to listen and implement the recommendations given by the business community.