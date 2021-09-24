Israeli-Australian ex-principal faces child sex abuse trial

Melbourne: An Australian court on Thursday ordered a former principal to stand trial on multiple charges of child sex abuse at a Jewish ultra-Orthodox school where she worked.
Malka Leifer, a dual Israeli-Australian citizen who was extradited to Australia in January, denied dozens of charges including rape, indecent assault and child sexual abuse. The crimes allegedly took place between 2004 and 2008 when she was a religious studies teacher and principal at the Adass Israel School in Melbourne.
"Malka Leifer was today committed to stand trial at the County Court," a court spokeswoman said after the Melbourne magistrate decided there was sufficient evidence to send her to trial, scheduled to open October 21. "She has pleaded not guilty."
Leifer originally faced 74 charges in the hearing, which was held remotely by video link, but four of those were dropped Thursday because they allegedly took place in Israel, Australia’s national broadcaster ABC reported.
Her alleged victims are three sisters -- Nicole Meyer, Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper -- who publicly identified themselves in their push for Leifer to face charges. "I am delighted that we have finally reached this important milestone in the pursuit of justice by the three courageous sisters," said Manny Waks, head of an Israeli-based organisation fighting child abuse in the Jewish community, Voice Against Child Sexual Abuse.
In a statement, Waks said his thoughts were with the three women, who were facing the "challenges" of the judicial process.
Taipei: China on Thursday voiced opposition to Taiwan joining a major trans-Pacific trade deal as it flew 24 planes...
Milton Keynes, United Kingdom: It’s famous for its roundabouts and statues of concrete cows. But the English town of...
Port-au-Prince: The US special envoy to Haiti resigned on Thursday two months after his appointment, denouncing the...
Rome: Congested courts, endless legal procedures and exorbitant costs -- reforming Italy’s creaking justice system...
Mexico: Tensions mounted on Thursday among Haitian migrants camped out in a park near Mexico’s border with the...
Brussels: The EU should step up efforts to target Ukrainian oligarchs behind "grand corruption", as support for Kiev...