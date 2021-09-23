Ready to face any misadventure by enemy: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that there is need for greater cooperation, integration and synchronisation to tackle complex and fluid future battlefield challenges.

The COAS was speaking at the inauguration of the state of the art Centre of Integrated Air Def Battle Management (CIADBAM) on Wednesday. Commending Pakistan Army Air Defence, which has progressed phenomenally over the years and is ready to take on any misadventure by enemy in aerial frontiers of Pakistan, COAS appreciated their professionalism, expressing complete satisfaction on operational readiness.

Commander Army Air Defence Command Lieutenant General Hamooduz Zaman Khan briefed COAS regarding Air Defence Battle Management procedures and complete functioning of newly built CIADBAM.

Pakistan Army Air Defence is equipped with sophisticated, highly accurate and lethal long range weapon systems. The CIADBAM will provide an integrated environment for synchronised and effective articulation of Air Defence battle from top tier of command down to individual weapon systems.

Simulator complex in the facility is capable of projecting various dynamic scenarios which can be configured and developed as per the latest intricacies and challenges of Air Defence Battle.