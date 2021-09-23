 
Thursday September 23, 2021
German FM says Taliban ‘show’ at UN to serve no purpose

Agencies
September 23, 2021
UNITED NATIONS: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas voiced opposition Wednesday to the Taliban´s request to address the United Nations, saying the “show” by Afghanistan´s new rulers would serve no purpose.

“To schedule a show at the United Nations won´t serve anything,” Maas told reporters.”What’s important are concrete deeds and not just words.” A day earlier, the Taliban had asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week and nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s UN ambassador, according to a letter seen by a British wire agency.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had made the request in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday. Muttaqi asked to speak during the annual high-level meeting of the General Assembly, which finishes on Monday. Guterres’ spokesperson, Farhan Haq, confirmed Muttaqi’s letter.

