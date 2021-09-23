Wapda employees stage protest

PESHAWAR: All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union staged a demonstration here on Wednesday to protest against unbearable price-hike, unemployment, privatization, political interference and unnecessary delay in the appointment.
Led by chairman Haji Mohammad Iqbal, secretary Noorul Amin Haidarzxai, Yasir Kamran and others, the protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.
Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, they said the government had failed to provide relief to the people.
The speakers warned the government to expand their movement if their demands were not accepted.
