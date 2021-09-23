 
Thursday September 23, 2021
Over 5kg charas seized, one arrested

Peshawar

September 23, 2021

MARDAN: More than 5kg charas was seized and a drug trafficker was arrested here on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said that the cops on Chamtar Road in the limits of Saddar Police Station intercepted a car (LRW-911) and during search, they recovered more than 5 kilograms charas from it.

The police party also arrested the car driver identified as Saminullah, a resident of Kaka Sahib village in Nowshera district.

