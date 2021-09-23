Over 5kg charas seized, one arrested

MARDAN: More than 5kg charas was seized and a drug trafficker was arrested here on Wednesday.
A police spokesman said that the cops on Chamtar Road in the limits of Saddar Police Station intercepted a car (LRW-911) and during search, they recovered more than 5 kilograms charas from it.
The police party also arrested the car driver identified as Saminullah, a resident of Kaka Sahib village in Nowshera district.
