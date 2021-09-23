Dialogue organised for women entrepreneurs

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, in collaboration with the Sub National Governance (SNG) Programme, organised a dialogue with women entrepreneurs of the province on Wednesday.

According to an official communique, SNG is a programme funded by Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCDO) and implemented by Oxford Policy Management (OPM).

Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra chaired the opening session while Ms Annabel Gerry, Director Development FCDO, was the guest of honour.

The dialogue focused on two areas of importance for the development of women entrepreneurship: taxation and ease of doing business.

Businesswomen from Peshawar, Kohat, Haripur and Swat attended the event. The chairperson of Women Chamber of Commerce Rabail Riaz, Senator Zarqa Suharwardy, and Member Provincial Assembly Ayesha Bano also attended the event. Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise Khalique-ur Rehman presided over the closing session.

The SNG programme team provided a brief overview of the incentive structures provided by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for women entrepreneurs. The businesswomen were also informed about the taxation regime and taxation processes.

The participants were divided into four groups during the workshop focusing on taxation and ease of doing business. The groups later on proffered recommendations, which were noted by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa representatives.

The Bank of Khyber, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Authority and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment set up their respective stalls for providing information to women running businesses and startups.

Khaleeq ur Rehman, in his closing remarks, stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is fully committed to facilitating women entrepreneurs in the province.

“Our aim is to promote inclusive entrepreneurship in the province and the Excise & Taxation Department will strive for the promotion of women entrepreneurship,” he added.