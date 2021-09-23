Himalayan bear sent to Jordan dies of cancer

Islamabad : Brown bear Suzie that was shifted from Islamabad Zoo to Jordan to live in better conditions has died after a valiant battle with cancer.

According to the information shared by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) the tumours reappeared in the body of Suzie and her condition got worse.

Al Mawa and Four Paws that work for animal rights gave her the best possible medical care but her condition did not improve in the recent days.

She lived in a sanctuary in Jordan 1,100 meters (3,300 feet) above sea level. That means the weather conditions were snowy and cold, more typical of her natural habitat in the northern areas.

Suzie was a sick and badly neglected dancing Himalayan brown bear. She was poached from beautiful Deosai region as a cub and then she spent a life filled with cruelty and sufferings. Suzie was malnourished and her teeth were removed due to which it was difficult for her to eat. She was taken by IWMB from her owner and brought to the Islamabad Zoo. In Islamabad Zoo, animals were often displayed in small, cramped conditions until the Islamabad High Court took notice and decided to end cruelty to animals there.

She was among the 30 animals that were moved out of the zoo to better and safer homes with the help of Four Paws International.

It is pertinent to mention here that Suzie had to leave because the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa governments declined to adopt her.

The IWMB chairperson said “We have sad news to share.