Call of duty

This refers to the news report ‘Several issues on CEC's appointment still kept secret’ (September 21). The minister of railways continues bashing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) unnecessarily. His question to the CEC regarding how many notices had been sent to Maryam Nawaz and Fazlur Rehman is irrelevant because their criticism has always been general, while the minister has openly accused the CEC of bribery and favoritism. He even went as far as to say that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be set on fire. How can anyone get away with such remarks against a constitutional body? The notices issued to the railway and information ministers is in order. If the CEC had not taken action, a bad precedence would have been set. The CEC has been facing such remarks by ministers ever since the Daska (NA-75) by-election was annulled due to massive irregularities. By now the prime minister should have held both the ministers accountable for using foul language.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi