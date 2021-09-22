EVMs only solution to curb rigging: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was the permanent solution for curbing the menace of electoral rigging and reclaim the credibility of elections.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the country had the capacity to produce more than 2,000 EVMs in a day that was required for elections, adding, those objecting EVMs should come up with a new suggestions to prevent electoral fraud.
Farrukh said PTI-led government invited opposition a number of times on EVM issue but it never took the matter seriously and raised unwarranted objections. PTI's politics was only based on accountability and transparency, adding, the incumbent government was working to ensure transparent elections in future, he added.
“Those opposing the use of EVMs are against fair and transparent elections in the country”, he criticised. “The opposition can call any national as well as international experts to show them the machine to address their reservations", he added. He urged that the institutions expressing resistance to the EVM should come up with logical concerns and work in favour of electronic polling solution.
SUKKUR: Two incidents of robbery were reported in Khairpur on Tuesday.The house of Hazoor Bakhsh Chang, a retired...
SUKKUR: The 24th Convocation of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, was held on...
SUKKUR: Land dispute claimed lives of four people including a man and his son, in two different incidents in Larkana...
UNITED NATIONS: The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week and...
ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir Freedom Front and Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement pleaded the international community to raise...
LONDON: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has appointed Syed Tariq Mahmood-Ul-Hassan as Vice Chairperson of Punjab Overseas...