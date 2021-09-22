Electoral reforms: Govt, opposition agree on formation of committee

ISLAMABAD: The government and the opposition have agreed on formation of a committee on electoral reforms, giving the task of electoral reforms to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.
The parliamentary representatives from the treasury and the opposition met Asad Qaiser at the Parliament House on Tuesday and matters related to electoral reforms came under discussion. It was agreed that a committee comprising members from both the houses would be constituted to work on various issues related to electoral reforms.
It was decided that motions would be moved in both the houses for the formation of the committee. It was also decided that Asad would be authorized to nominate members of the Electoral Reforms Committee in consultation with the parliamentary leaders.
The parliamentarians who met the NA speaker included Federal Ministers Pervaiz Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood, MNAs Shahida Akhtar Ali from the JUIF, Syed Naveed Qamar of the PPP, Rana Tanveer Hussain and Murtaza Javed Abbasi of the PMLN.
