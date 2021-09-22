Five arrested in Upper Dir jirga firing case

DIR: The police arrested five accused in the killing of nine jirga members in Barawal area of Upper Dir, officials said on Tuesday.
“We have arrested five nominated accused. And raids are being conducted for the arrest of three others,” said an official. The arrested accused were identified as Jehan Alam, Shamsher Alam, Arshad, Bakht Alam and Ejaz. “We are making efforts to arrest the three other accused including Zafar Khan, Ahmad Noor and Nawab,” said the official
Meanwhile, people have been expressing concern over bloody incidents recently occurring in Barawal, Chiragali and Tormang area in Lower Dir. The majority of the residents wanted the authorities to ban display of arms. They demanded the government to take prompt measures to avoid such happenings in future.
