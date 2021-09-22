Ombudsman redresses people’s grievances

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan sealed illegal clinics and fake medical stores in Chunian, resolved issue of construction of road in Gujrat, sewerage system restoration in Christian community Shakargarh etc. On the directives of Punjab Ombudsman Azam Suleman, local administration sealed 32 illegal clinics and fake medical stores and fined amounting Rs335,000 in Chunian. In another complaint, Azam Suleman directed the department concerned to complete the construction of incomplete road to provide relief to the people of from district Gujrat. Similarly, the sewerage system was restored in front of a church on the complaint of a resident Ajiz Maseeh of Mozah Gangrran in tehsil Shakargarh. Likewise, the son of a retired baildar Ghulam Rasool was inducted under 17-A rule on his request in irrigation department in tehsil Manchanabad, district Bahawalnagar.