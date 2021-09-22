Two injured in rivals firing

LAHORE: Two persons were injured in an incident of firing in the Hanjarwal area Tuesday. Reportedly, two rival groups clashed over a minor issue and resorted to firing at each other. As a result, two persons received injuries. The victims have been identified as Sajjad Hussain and Attique. Police said that they were raiding to arrest the suspects.

Woman dies: A 32-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances after consuming poisonous material in the Raiwind area Tuesday. The victim Fatima reportedly consumed poisonous material.

Her condition deteriorated and she was shifted to hospital where she died. Police removed the body to morgue. The victim’s husband Riaz-ul-Hassan refused to send her body for autopsy.hit to death: A man died in a road accident in Baghbanpura on Tuesday. The victim Umair,22, was riding a bike and going home in Hadiara after work in a factory when a tractor trolley hit him. The victim fell down and received injuries. He was shifted to hospital where he died. Police impounded the vehicle and arrested the suspected driver.