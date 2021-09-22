 
Wednesday September 22, 2021
Sikhs hold rituals at Kartarpur

Lahore

September 22, 2021

LAHORE: At Kartarpur Corridor, Nagar Kirtan (procession) of Sikh Yatrees was carried out from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur till zero line in 15 vehicles. According to a spokesperson for ETPB, at zero line Ardas for reopening of corridor from Indian side was offered by Giani Harpreet Singh Jathedar Akal Takht, India.

