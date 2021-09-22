JI to launch protest against inflation

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has announced launching countrywide protest movement against skyrocketing inflation and unemployment from Friday, September 24. “Rallies and protest demonstration will be held in all major cities against the anti-people policies of the government,” he said in a statement from Mansoora on Tuesday. He appealed to the people to make full participation in the JI’s peaceful rallies. The JI, he warned, would expand the protest if the govt paid no attention to the people's call.

Baloch: Jamaat-e-Islami has expressed serious concerns that business in country has come to a standstill due to increase in prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products. This was stated by JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch while addressing a meeting with representatives of traders, consumers of electricity, petrol and gas here Tuesday.