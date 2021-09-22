Handicrafts made by KP women draw appreciation

PESHAWR: A variety of handicrafts made by KP women and showcased at an exhibition drew appreciation from visitors on Tuesday.

The expo was jointly organized by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Information Technology Board at a luxury hotel in the provincial metropolis. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash was the chief guest on the occasion.

The items displayed at the exhibition signified the talent and skills of the artisan women in the province. The special assistant said women in KP were gifted with immense capabilities and were performing well in all walks of life which had been acknowledged at the national level too.

He praised the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Information Technology Board for organizing the event.Kamran Bangash hoped such exhibitions would increase the creative capabilities of the women and motivate them to work more efficiently.

He said that the KP government had taken tangible measures for women empowerment in the province, adding women participation was being ensured in all the sectors. The special assistant said that the KP government had allocated huge funds for the welfare of women, their higher education, participation in sports and economic activities.

He said a policy of preferring women in educational scholarships and soft loans for business purposes had been adopted and advised women to avail themselves of it. Later, Kamran Bangash gave away shields and prizes to the organizers of the expo.