France’s top book prize hit by ethics row

PARIS: The jury behind France’s top literary prize, the Goncourt, was accused of two ethical breaches on Tuesday after the shortlist included a book by the boyfriend of one of the judges. The same judge also wrote a scathing review of one of the other contenders for the prize after it had been nominated. "The literary prize season has barely begun and already the first selection for the Goncourt seems mired in a conflict of interest," France Inter radio wrote on its website.