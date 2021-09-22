Due to the ever-increasing traffic on the roads of major cities, readjusting the duration of traffic signals so as to avoid long queues of vehicles has become inevitable. For example at various traffic signals installed in Sector G-11 in Islamabad, the duration of traffic signal is so short that it ends up causing long queues of vehicles. This situation is quite problematic for commuters, especially when ambulances carrying critical patients get stuck in the traffic.

The situation calls for a revision in the traffic signal duration matching traffic loads.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad