Mixed signals

In August 1983, I visited a Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) motel in Miandam, Swat with my family. While planning for another trip recently, we found that the facility had closed down and all the staff had been laid off. In fact, all four of the PTDC restaurants of the PTDC Motels North (Pvt.) Limited, and 10 of its 35 hotels have been closed.
On the one hand, the PTI government is promoting tourism, while on the other hand, it is shutting down well-known and established hotels. It would have been more reasonable to lease out the facilities so that the staff could continue working and the facility put to use.
Syed Hussein El-Edroos
Islamabad
