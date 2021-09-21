3 injured in rivals’ fighting

LAHORE: Three people were injured after two groups fought with each other in Manga Mandi on Monday. The conflict ensued after a brief altercation between the two rival groups. They after exchange of harsh words started fighting. The suspects attacked each other with knives leaving three of them in a pool of blood. The injured have been identified as Malik Nazim, Malik Azam and Malik Amin. They were shifted to hospital.

Three booked: Three people on Monday were booked for sexually assaulting a woman in Millat Park. Assault victim of Multan alleged that prime suspect Zafar, who already knew her, called her to Lahore for a function. She said she had been staying in a hotel for a week when two days back the prime suspect along with his two accomplices Azam and Hamza came to her room and sexually assaulted her. Police have registered a case.

Bodies found: Four bodies were found in different parts of the city here on Monday. In Shahdara, a passerby spotted a 50-year-old unidentified man on Wandala Road and informed the police. A police team reached the spot and shifted him to nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. The second incident was reported in Kahna where a 22-year-old man was recovered dead while in the third incident was reported in Manga Mandi where a 50 years old man was found dead. Meanwhile, a 65 years old man was found dead in Data Darbar area.