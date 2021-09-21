 
Tuesday September 21, 2021
Ukraine launches military drills with Nato

World

AFP
September 21, 2021

Kiev: Ukraine on Monday launched joint military exercises with the United States and other Nato countries as tensions with Russia remain high over the Kremlin-backed insurgency in the country’s east. The annual Rapid Trident military exercises, taking place in western Ukrainian until October 1, involve some 6,000 soldiers from 15 countries, Ukraine’s defence ministry said in a statement. The head of the exercises, Brigadier General Vladyslav Klochkov, said the drills were "an important step towards Ukraine’s European integration".

