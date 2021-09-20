Former project director remanded in Rs440m embezzlement case

SUKKUR: The special senior civil judge, Sukkur, granted two days physical remand of Abdul Waheed Mangi, former project director of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana, in a Rs440 million embezzlement case.

The FIA team Sukkur sought seven-day remand of Mangi from the court after arresting him from Larkana a day ago. However, the court granted only two-day remand of the accused in misappropriation of funds case.

One of FIA officials told The News that the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan had released Rs440 million in 2011, to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana for construction of a new campus of the university, adding that during auditing of the released funds by HEC, the commission discovered a scam and wrote to FIA Sukkur for taking action against the relevant officials of the university.

The FIA official said that an FIR was registered against former project director Abdul Waheed Mangi, consultant Monis Soori and government contractors Ehtsham Khan and Munawar Imam after the investigation.