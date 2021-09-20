Gambler dies of heart attack over loss of bet

SUKKUR: A cockfighting gambler suffered from a severe heart attack and died after the cock, on which he put his stake lost in a fight near Gharo city, District Thatta on Sunday. Shahid Ali, a fan and gambler of cockfighting, bet on one of the cocks. However, his favorite cock lost the battle and Shahid was obliged to pay Rs100,000 as booty to the winner of the bet.

Losing the gamble, he succumbed to the stress and suffered from a heart attack. He was being taken to the hospital but died on the way. After the incident, locals demanded a complete ban on cockfighting and gambling in the city.

SSP Thatta Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan told The News that cockfighting, bullfighting as well as gambling were already banned in the city. He asserted that strict action would be taken against the area SHO where the recent incident of cockfighting took place.