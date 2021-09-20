Lok Virsa screens documentaries

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, popularly known as Lok Virsa, on Sunday screened documentaries and short films here at its media centre.

The screening program was attended by Executive Director NIFTH, Talha Ali Kushvaha and Director General National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Dr. Khalid Mehmood, said in a statement issued here.

The short film and documentaries were prepared by the students of documentary of film making, Lok Virsa-NAVTTC Technical and Vocational Training and education (TVET) were screened on the occasion.

Meanwhile, in order to promote cultural musical heritage and unique talent of the soil, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) and Echo Records were going to organize classes of "Alghoza learning" a paired woodwind instrument.

The NIFTH intended to transfer centuries-old heritage and musical talent that holds global acclaim and recognition due to its peculiar nature to the next generation.