Covid kills 12 more, infects another 650 in Sindh

Twelve more people have died due to Covid-19 and 650 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 7,270 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 16,277 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 650 people, or four per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 5,867,344 tests, which have resulted in 450,104 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 29,078 people across the province are currently infected: 28,434 are in self-quarantine at home, 40 at isolation centres and 604 at hospitals, while 547 patients are in critical condition, of whom 43 are on life support.

He added that 297 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 413,756, which shows the recovery rate to be 91.9 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 650 fresh cases of Sindh, 244 (or 38 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 71 of the city’s new patients are from District South, 56 from District East, 45 from District Central, 42 from District Korangi, 20 from District West and 10 from District Malir.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 86 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 37, Matiari 27, Dadu and Jamshoro 23 each, Kambar 22, Badin 19, Larkana and Shikarpur 11 each, Naushehroferoze seven, Ghotki five, Jacobabad four, Khairpur three, Sanghar two, and Kashmore and Mirpurkhas one each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.