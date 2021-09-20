Forum hands food over to Afghan authorities

JAMRUD: Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum handed over food aid to Afghan authorities via Torkham border on Sunday.
In a goodwill gesture from Pakistan, 17 trucks containing various food items were handed over to the Afghan authorities, including 190 tons flour, 11 tons cooking oil, 31 tons rice, 65 tons sugar and 3 tons pulses.
Lack of rainfall in Afghanistan has reportedly led to a decline in livelihoods, which has led to difficulties in food and other necessities.
Talking to media, the chairman of Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum said that they would support Afghanistan at all levels as it is a Muslim and neighbouring country.
On behalf of Afghanistan, Maulvi Mobarez Afghani said that he was grateful to Pakistan for helping the poor Afghan people in these difficult times, adding that Pakistan had always assisted the Afghans.
