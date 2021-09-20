JUI-F rallies blast government for price-hike

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sunday staged protest across the province against the back-breaking price-hike of all the commodities and failure of the government on all fronts.

Protest demonstrations were arranged in all the district headquarters of the province. In the provincial metropolis, the rally was brought out at Madani Masjid in Namak Mandi.

After passing through different markets, the rally reached Khyber Bazar, which turned into a public gathering. The rally was led by former provincial minister Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, provincial secretary information Abdul Jalil Jan, former information minister Asif Iqbal Daudzai and others.

The JUI-F leader blasted the government for what they called selling the country at the hands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB). The incompetent selected rulers have been toeing foreign agenda to push the country towards the brink of collapse, they said.

The JUI leaders said that the current rulers through their rhetoric have deceived the poor masses. They raised slogans for 126 days during their sit-in that prices of daily items would be brought down, the value of rupee against dollar would be strengthened and IMF and WB would not be approached for loans.

But after coming into power, they failed outrightly to fulfil any of their promises. The sky rocketing increase in the prices of daily items have made the lives of the people miserable, they said.

Instead of giving jobs to 10 million people, thousands of those who were already having jobs have been made jobless.

Mafias under the aegis of the government were actually ruling the country. The prices of sugar, flour and medicines were decided by the mafia, which is enjoying full protection of the rulers, they said.

They urged the people to come out against the selected rulers so that the country could get rid of them.

CHARSADDA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam staged a protest rally against the raid on a madrassa, price-hike and unemployment in the district.

A large number of JUI workers and supporters attended the protest held at main Farooq-e-Azam Chowk.

Addressing the protesters, JUI district chief and former member National Assembly Maulana Syed Gohar Shah, general secretary Dr Illahi Jan and others said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had made life miserable for the poor by hiking prices of petroleum products, electricity and gas every fortnight. Rallies were also staged in many other districts of the province.