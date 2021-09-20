5 Asaan Insaf Markaz to be established

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police would establish five “Asaan Insaf Markaz” in the provincial capital to provide improved service delivery to public.
According to the capital city police officer, Abbas Ahsan, the Asaan Insaf Markaz was established in Hayatabad while four more similar facilities were under construction in University Town, Faqirabad, Badaber and Chamkani. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will inaugurate the facilities soon.
