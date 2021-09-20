Uch Sharif Health Centre MO suspended

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Sunday took notice of not administering anti-rabies vaccine to a child bitten by a dog at Rural Health Centre (RHC) Uch Sharif.

Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority Bahawalpur, has suspended Medical Officer, RHC, Dr Habibullah and set up a three-member committee to probe the matter. The committee comprising Dr Khalid Mahmood Arain, Dr Aneela Ali and Dr Muhammad Anas will complete the inquiry in three days. A preliminary report of the incident has also been submitted to the chief secretary. According to the report, the incident of dog bite took place in Basti Sial.

The child could not be vaccinated as the medicine store of the centre was closed at night. The RHC Uch Sharif has an ample stock of anti-rabies vaccine and now the affected child has been vaccinated.