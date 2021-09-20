Police community guides facilitating visitors at police stations: CCPO

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said the police community guides deputed in all the police stations of the City are role model for the whole force and foreshadow of a positive revolution in thana culture.

The police community guides following the 'citizen-centric policing' must ensure up to the mark services with passion and dedication to each and every citizen and complainant visiting the police stations for redress of their grievances. People now should feel completely fearless and at ease to visit police stations for solutions to their problems in the presence of police community guides.

Ababeel Squad, as a support unit of Lahore police, should curb crimes as well as maintain law and order in the congested and crime hotspot areas identified by Punjab Safe Cities Authority through effective patrolling and checking. Ababeel Squad should improve its performance to arrest drug dealers, proclaimed offenders as well as take action against illegal weapons,

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said this while addressing, a joint interactive session of police community guides and the personnel of Ababeel Squad at Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines.

Lahore Police Commander Ghulam Mahmood Dogar stressed the need to increase interaction of the community guides and share each other's experiences and feelings to further facilitate public through better service delivery.

He expressed satisfaction on the overall performance of the community guides and Ababeel Squad in their respective fields, however, urged them to further improve their performance according to the level of expectations of citizens and the department within next 15 days. The community guides on this occasion shared their success stories with the CCPO Lahore regarding guiding and helping visitors to police stations. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the appointment of the community guides at police stations was the very first step towards revolution in thana culture and promotion of citizens-centric policing.

He said the community guides, though police officers, were actually the representatives of the public in police stations. The appointment of the police community guides had been made following a survey as well as secret balloting on the basis of their honesty, integrity, humanity and professionalism to serve the citizens with dedication and respect, Understanding the importance and sensitivity of their assignments, the community guides regularly assist hundreds of visitors and provide them help and guidance from the gate of a police station to their meeting with the relevant staff and officers for solutions to their problems, the CCPO said.

The community guide render full support to the citizens in writing applications, arranging meetings with SHOs, investigation in-charges as well as prisoners in lock-ups, registration of FIRs and data entry, guidance regarding police services and other related matters.

Although a definitive positive change has occurred in thana culture due to the services of community guide but still many more efforts are needed to improve the soft image of police in society. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said launch of Ababeel Force was another citizen friendly initiative of Lahore Police to serve the humanity on modern lines which had been providing maximum relief to the public, creating effective deterrence against criminals.

The performance of the police community guides and Ababeel Squad would be evaluated on a regular basis and a daily report be submitted to his office in this regard, the CCPO concluded.