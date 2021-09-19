Qatar emir, Saudi crown prince, UAE NSA have a brotherly gathering

DUBAI: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and UAE’s National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday met at the Red Sea for a brotherly gathering, foreign media reported on Saturday.

Director of the Private Office of the Saudi Crown Prince Badr Al Asaker, published a photo of the three officials on his twitter page.

“A friendly and brotherly meeting in the Red Sea brings together Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, and the UAE National Security Adviser in the UAE, Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” Al Asaker wrote on his twitter page.

It is not clear where the Gulf leaders met but the casual appearance made it sure that they were on a vacation.

Earlier last month, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad received an Emirati delegation headed by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed.

The meeting touched upon bilateral relations and ways to further develop cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic and trade fields and vital investment projects that serve the process of construction, development and progress as well as achieving the common interests of the two countries.

The Saudi Arabia’s crown prince welcomed Qatar’s emir to Jeddah in first visit after January’s AlUla GCC declaration which mended relations between the two brotherly nations.

In January, the crown prince met with Qatar’s emir on the sidelines of the GCC summit. The summit saw all Gulf countries sign the AlUla declaration which Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said formally ended the dispute with Qatar.