S African court stands by order to jail Zuma

Johannesburg: South Africa’s highest court on Saturday stood by its order to imprison Jacob Zuma, accusing the former president of "litigious skullduggery" in a scathing ruling that accused him of undermining the courts.

The case however does not affect Zuma’s release on medical parole earlier this month, which sparked an uproar amid allegations of irregularities in the parole process.

His jailing in July sparked the worst outbreak of political violence since the end of apartheid, as his supporters staged violent protests that devolved into widespread looting of malls and warehouses. Zuma’s lawyers had argued that the decision should be rescinded because he had not attended the proceedings.