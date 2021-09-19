S African court stands by order to jail Zuma

Johannesburg: South Africa’s highest court on Saturday stood by its order to imprison Jacob Zuma, accusing the former president of "litigious skullduggery" in a scathing ruling that accused him of undermining the courts.
The case however does not affect Zuma’s release on medical parole earlier this month, which sparked an uproar amid allegations of irregularities in the parole process.
His jailing in July sparked the worst outbreak of political violence since the end of apartheid, as his supporters staged violent protests that devolved into widespread looting of malls and warehouses. Zuma’s lawyers had argued that the decision should be rescinded because he had not attended the proceedings.
Washington: The pretrial hearing in the case against accused 9/11 attacks mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four...
Sanaa: Yemen’s Huthi rebels said they executed nine people on Saturday for involvement in the killing of one of...
Moscow: Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s "Smart Voting" bot has disappeared from the Telegram messenger app...
Boulder, United States: Cloudy liquid bubbling in glass tubes is key to a US startup’s hopes of remaking the pet...
Mosul, Iraq: A bell was inaugurated at a church in Mosul on Saturday to the cheers of Iraqi Christians, seven years...
Algiers: Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who ruled Algeria for two decades before resigning in 2019 as huge protests engulfed...