Drone cameras provided to Motorway police

LAHORE : Drone cameras have been provided to patrolling officers on Lahore-Multan Motorway for surveillance, traffic violations and over-speeding control.
The Senior Superintendent of Motorway Police Syed Hashmat Kamal said the drone cameras were being used to check traffic violations. It will also help averting crime, he further added. It will be a key tool in patrolling road safety, he said. Hashmat Kamal said that they used the technology to control the traffic and maintain safe travel for road users. He further said the system would provide a record of round-the-clock movement on roads.
It would not only help in controlling and managing the traffic volume across the motorways and highways for its smooth and safe flow, but also provide for effective and timely interception of crimes.
