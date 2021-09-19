‘Some Covid-19 patients require physical and mental rehabilitation after recovery’

Patients who have recovered from Covid-19 not only need physical but mental rehabilitation to become useful citizens again.
Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Saeed Quraishy said this while recently inaugurating the medical physics lab at the Dow Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (DIPMR). He said the Dow University was using the latest techniques and equipment to help patients recovered from Covid-19 regain their abilities.
“Most people make a full recovery from Covid-19 but some of them can develop complications. The Covid-19 rehabilitation focuses on helping people regain their physical and cognitive abilities after the illness,” Prof Quraishy said.
DUHS Pro Vice Chancellor Nusrat Shah Kamal, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr Sanam Soomro and Dow International Medical College Principal Dr Fauzia, Head of Medicine Prof Iftikhar Ahmad, Program Director Dr Faisal Yameen and Prof Atiq-ur-Rehman were also present on the occasion among others.
