Murad, Muqeet moves into final

LAHORE: Murad Ali (NBP) and Muqeet Tahir (SNGPL) reached the Men Singles Final of the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament being held in Quetta.
In the Women's Singles, Mahoor Shahzad of Pakistan Wapda and Palwasha Bashir (NBP) will meet in the finals. In the Men's Doubles Raja Muhammd Hasnain (NBP) & Raja Zulqarnain Hadier (wapda) will contest against Awais Zahid & M Ali Larosh (Wapda) in the Women Doubles Saima Waqas & Khizra Rasheed and Mahoor Shahzad & Ghazala Siddique of Wapda will play the finals. The finals will be played tomorrow at 10:30 am.
In the Men Singles Semi Finals, Murad Ali (NBP) beat Raja Muhammd Hasnain (NBP) by 21-16, 21-16, Muqeet Tahir (SNGPL) beat Raja Zulqarnain (Wapda) by 10-21, 21-17, 21-17
In the Women Singles Semi Finals, Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Amal Munib (PB) by 21-18, 21-10, Palwasha Bashir (NBP) beat Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) by 21-13, 21-14.
