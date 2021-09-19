Burden of leadership

This refers to the letter ‘Stalemate’ (September 18) by Huma Arif. Assuming that the writer’s view point is considered valid, and the points mentioned are indeed the reasoning behind the increase in prices, the federal and provincial governments need to revise the salaries of middle and lower middle class employees to match the rate of inflation. Be it a surge in fuel prices or any other factor, inflation is adversely impacting the purchasing power of people, who are in need of relief. It is hoped that the incumbent government will start thinking along these lines and take effective measures to control ever-increasing inflation in the country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad