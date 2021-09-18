 
Saturday September 18, 2021
24 injured as coach overturns

National

September 18, 2021

BAHAWALPUR: As many as 24 people were injured when a mini coach overturned near Chak-67, Tehsil LiaqatPur, on Friday. The injured were on their way to fields for cotton picking.

