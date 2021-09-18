Anyone on ‘assignment’ can’t stay in party: Rana Sana

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) has issued a show-cause notice to party MNA Javed Latif for levelling allegations against the leadership.

Javed Latif’s statement during a private TV programme appeared to be in violation of the party discipline. The notice was issued on the instructions of Nawaz Sharif. It asked Javed Latif to submit his response within seven days.

Javed Latif, who had come close to Maryam Nawaz after going to jail, had told a private news channel that four to five leaders in the PMLN were on an ‘assignment’. PMLN senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said “our party has played a key role for democratic principles. Despite all conspiracies of the undemocratic forces, the party is united.”

About Javed Latif allegations, another senior party leader Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that “anyone on an assignment” could not stay in the party. He said a show-cause to any party leader or workers was issued by party president Shehbaz Sharif and he makes a decision in that regard in consultation with the party quaid Nawaz Sharif.

He said the PMLN fully supported journalists and would welcome their long march in every district. The Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) had been formed to give legal form to tyranny and oppression, he said adding that there was no concept of democracy without the free media.

He visited the Lahore Press Club along with MPA Azma Bokhari to assure journalists of their full support. Now it has become very difficult for forcible disappearance of someone. In hours, so much uproar is created that they have to produce the ‘missing’ person, he said. “PEMRA [Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority] is only putting people off air. Hamid Mir and Tallat Hussain were put off air. They do not tell what makes them do so,” he said. “Toor’s attackers were never disclosed. Where is the criminal who shot at Absar Alam? If he was captured by camera, why hasn’t he been brought out in the open,” he asked.

“Najam Sethi has to move to another channel after 2-3 programmes. Why?” he asked. What was the crime of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman that he was kept in confinement for 8 months? He said the rulers had become shame-proof.

“Nobody takes your call. Today it was received in New Zealand, but the request was declined,” said Rana Sanaullah apparently referring to Prime Minister’s telephonic calls to US president in the near past and to New Zealand counterpart on Friday.

To a question, he said, “If the next elections are not conducted free and fair, then things will get out of control in Pakistan.” To another question whether Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan, he said Nawaz is quite ill and everyone knows that. He also has to undergo a complicated operation. Whenever the doctors declare him fit to travel, he will come back at first instance,” he said. To yet another question about blocking the entry of journalists to the National Assembly press gallery, he said, “The speaker has become a hostage. They fear the press immensely.”