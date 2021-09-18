Bikers pose real threat to road users on Murree Road

Islamabad : The road users have pointed out that the bikers are continuously causing near-accidents daily on Murree Road by crossing the lane divider onto the fast lane in sheer violation of the traffic rules.

“I travel on Murree Road at least twice daily as I use this road to go to my office in Islamabad. Every day I see scenes when bikers cross the lane divider instead of using U-turns on this road,” said Tausif Chaudhry, a motorist living in Rawalpindi.

He said “It is really unfortunate to see that these bikers even do not think that how much mess they create on Murree Road that is one of the busiest roads in Rawalpindi. I also want to ask the relevant authorities to take notice of this situation and take steps to stop these kinds of violations.”

It is pertinent to mention here that there are U-turns all over the Murree Road especially from Faizabad to Mareer Chowk to facilitate the road users. But still some bikers avoid these U-turns and think it better to cross lane divider in which they not only pose threats to life of other people but also put their own life at risk.

Aftab-ur-Rehman, another resident of Rawalpindi, said it is all about civic sense because the people can also be seen crossing a road instead of using an overhead bridge and the laws never deal with these kinds of violations.

“We can also see bikers on linking roads who entirely come from the wrong side because they do not use U-turns to minimize distance. This kind of attitude is a real threat to life of the road users,” he said.

He said, “The traffic wardens perform their duties mostly on chowks and they also carry out patrolling on the roads. We need a collective civic sense and attitude to follow the traffic laws otherwise the roads will become distress instead of amenity.”