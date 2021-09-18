Three-day Autumn Festival kicks off at Lok Virsa

Islamabad : National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa in collaboration with Hill Joint Records is launching a three-day Autumn Festival on Friday that will continue till September 19 with a plethora of musical and cultural activities to promote environmental conservation.
Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali told APP that with talented folk and independent artists of various musical bands from all over the country.
The event, he said would save the environment by spreading positive vibes of musical and positive enforcement aimed at creating awareness about climate change and saving the environment.
Executive Director Lok Virsa said the three-day music and cultural festival would offer two nights camping option at festival grounds for music lovers who want to join from far and beyond.
He said that with daily workshops, seminars, talks, poetry reading, miniature art, pottery stand-up comedy and theatre during the day, and musical festival at night, the event will be an all-inclusive cultural extravaganza. He said that registrations for folk and independent artists were now open till September 4.
Islamabad : “Taliban should work for inclusive government, as ethnic identities in Afghanistan are very strong.”...
Islamabad : The role that writers have played in improving society should be brought to light, said Dr. Yousuf Khushk,...
Islamabad : The Australian High Commission supported an exhibition of two public buses showcasing artworks with...
Islamabad : The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police launched to check major violation on roads is in full swing and...
Islamabad : Around 70 per cent of farmers in Pakistan are small land holders who largely fail to contribute in the...
Islamabad : Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio said that ASEAN was a huge market for Pakistan and...