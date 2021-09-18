 
Saturday September 18, 2021
Suu Kyi on trial for corruption

World

AFP
September 18, 2021

YANGON: Myanmar’s junta will put ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial for corruption, her lawyer said on Friday, adding to a raft of ongoing cases that could see her jailed for decades.

