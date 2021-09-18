SpaceX tourist crew

WASHINGTON: SpaceX’s all-civilian Inspiration4 crew spent their first day in orbit conducting scientific research and talking to children at a pediatric cancer hospital, after blasting off on their pioneering mission from Cape Canaveral the night before. St Jude tweeted its patients got to speak with the four American space tourists, "asking the questions we all want to know like ‘are there cows on the Moon?’" Billionaire Jared Isaacman, who chartered the flight, is trying to raise $200 million for the research facility.