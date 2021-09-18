Toxic fumes

There are numerous schools and colleges on Warsak Road, Peshawar. Residents of the area are facing massive pollution issues caused by the buses going to and from these schools and colleges. Most of the vehicles are of older models and are diesel-operated, which cause a lot of smoke during the school timings. The fumes adversely affect not only the residents but also the many children who travel in these buses. The authorities concerned should take suitable action to overcome this problem.
Faqir Usman Masood
Peshawar
