Imran causing confrontation among institutions: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of causing confrontation among institutions. “The way to get rid of the government is to remove it through a no-confidence motion,” said Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi and Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Marri while addressing a joint press conference here on Thursday. The PPP leaders accused the PTI government of avoiding local government elections, saying that the LG elections would be a taste for all political parties. Shazia Marri said the PPP has rejected the recent price hike in the petroleum products. “The high inflation rate is unprecedented during the three years of the PTI government,” she said and added restrictions are being imposed on the freedom of media and it was for the first time in the parliamentary history that the Press Gallery was closed during the joint session of both houses of the parliament. She said Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar ordered to close the Press Gallery and gave a statement that the Press Gallery was closed after consultations with the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA). “The elected members of the PRA rejected the claim of the speaker,” she said adding that such a complete blackout is a regrettable act of the incompetent PTI government.

She said comedian Umar Sharif repeatedly appealed to the prime minister for his treatment but he did nothing for him while the Sindh government sent its representative to Umar Sharif's house to enquire about his health. “The Sindh government has sanctioned Rs 40 million for his treatment in the USA,” she said.

She said a PTI federal minister claimed that he would burn the Election Commission of Pakistan because the Election Commission of Pakistan raised objection to the use of electronic voting machines. “We condemn such things against the ECP,” she said.

Talking about the PDM, she said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari laid the foundation of the PDM, but contrary to Bilawal's wish, some parties did not want to come out openly against the government. She said the PTI is confused on Bilawal's visit to South Punjab.

Faisal Karim Kundi said the PPP has majority at the opposition benches, but the slot of the opposition leader was awarded to Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said various parties in Balochistan including the JUI-F have filed a no-confidence motion against the Balochistan chief minister and if the JUI-F participates there, why doesn't it participate in Punjab.