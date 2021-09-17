Boy dies as father’s pistol goes off

LAHORE: A 14-year old boy received bullet injury and died after his father triggered the fire accidentally in the Hadiara on Thursday. A person Haider Arshad was cleaning his pistol when his son Abdullah was sitting near him. Suddenly, he triggered the fire, the bullet hit the victim. He received serious injury and was shifted to hospital where he died.
