 
Friday September 17, 2021
Plea against Punjab governor dismissed

National

Our Correspondent  
September 17, 2021
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking removal of Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar allegedly for not playing his role in averting sugar crisis in the province. Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir observed that the governor enjoyed constitutional immunity and no petition could be filed against him. Shahid Orakzai filed the petition pleading that the governor failed to fulfil his constitutional responsibilities.

